Pocola sweeps Heavener in basketball

Pocola swept Heavener in basketball games Thursday in Black Diamond Conference play.

The games were originally scheduled to be played Tuesday but were pushed back by the winter weather.

Heavener visits Wilburton Friday while Pocola hosts Talihina.

Boys

Pocola jumped ahead 12-14 before putting the game away in the third period by outscoring Heavener, 23-8.

The Indians, now 10-5 and the LeFlore County Tournament champions were led by Garrett Scott with 17 points and Dakota Terrell finished with 16.

Heavener, 14-3. was led by Isaac Cook and Landon Thurman, both with 13.

Pocola, Heavener 32

HHS 9 4 8 11-32

PHS 13 10 23 10–56

Heavener: Dalton Semore 1 0-0 2 2; Isaac Cook 1 3-4 0 6; Bryce Morrison 0 0-0 2 0; Jackson Clubb 1 1-2 1 4; Devry Ritter 2 1-1 1 5; Camden Broyles 1 0-1 0 2; Landon Thurman 2 2-2 1 6; Bryce Early 1 0-2 0 2; Zaid Rodriguez 0 1-2 0 1; Nick Lopez 2 0-0 0 4. TOTALS: 11 8-14 7 32.

Pocola: Austin Hardwick 3 1-1 3 7; Garrett Scott 7 1-2 0 17; Braydon Hardwick 4 0-0 1 8; Drew Jones 1 0-0 3 2; Chris Pugh 1 0-0 0 2; Dakotah Terrell 6 0-0 2 16; Zac Jones 2 0-0 2 4. TOTALS: 24 2-3 11 56.

Girls

Pocola jumped ahead 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and built a 31-6 advantage of the halftime in the easy win.

The Lady Indians, now 11-4, were led by Allyssa Parker with 17 points and Kail Chitwood finished with 12.

Heavener now 5-11, got 11 from McKinley Alexander.

Pocola 50, Heavener 30

HHS 0 6 17 7—30

PHS 20 11 14 5—50

Heavener: McKinley Alexander 4 2-2 0 11; Ava Cartwright 3 0-2 2 6; Mariana Garcia 4 0-0 0 8; Paisley Stacy 0 0-0 1 0; Bryleigh Edmondson 1 0-0 1 2; Brooklyn May 1 0-0 2 3. TOTALS: 13 2-4 6 30.

Pocola: Allyssa Parker 7 3-4 0 17; Kail Chitwood 6 0-0 1 12; Kyleigh Combs 1 0-0 1 3; Riley Jerrell 2 0-0 0 4; Maci Maxwell 0 0-0 1 0; Kylee Smith 4 3-4 1 11; Bailey Lairamore 1 1-4 0 3; Presleigh Riggs 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 21 7-12 5 50.