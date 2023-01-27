Obituary for Katy Shipman-Nugent

Katy Cheyann Shipman-Nugent, 34, of Elk City (formerly of Heavener) was born Sept. 21, 1988 in Poteau to Mark and Diana (Hatcher) Shipman and passed away Jan. 24, 2023 in Tulsa.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She was a 2007 graduate of Heavener High School and a homemaker. Katy dearly loved being a mother to her daughter, Harley Joe. She also loved the Lord and her dog, T.J. Katy was an avid Barrel Racer and Team Roper. She was also a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Katy will be deeply missed by all whom knew her and loved her.

Survivors are her husband, Jeremy Nugent, of the home; parents Mark and Diana Shipman of Cameron: one daughter, Harley Joe Shipman, of Cameron; one sister Chelsey Slusser and husband Geoff of Cameron; one niece, Brea Riley Slusser, of Cameron; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Dorothy and Willie Nugent of Liberty, Texas; numerous other loved ones and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Lois Hatcher; her paternal grandparents Frank and Flossie Shipman; and one uncle, Steve Hatcher.

