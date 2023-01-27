Heavener weather forecast 1-27-2023

The Heavener weather forecast for Friday calls for clear skies and warmer temperatures leading up to the next winter storm Tuesday.

The high will be 59 degrees with a low of 40.

Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 5:42 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 27 are a high of 53 and low of 28.

Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1999 and a record low of 12 in 19973.

Thursday’s high was 47 with a low of 28.

Last year on this date, the high was 47 with a low of 36.

