Heavener weather forecast 1-27-2023
The Heavener weather forecast for Friday calls for clear skies and warmer temperatures leading up to the next winter storm Tuesday.
The high will be 59 degrees with a low of 40.
Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 5:42 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 27 are a high of 53 and low of 28.
Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1999 and a record low of 12 in 19973.
Thursday’s high was 47 with a low of 28.
Last year on this date, the high was 47 with a low of 36.
