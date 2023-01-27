Heavener calendar of events 1-27-2022

Heavener calendar lists the upcoming events in the towna. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Friday

Funeral service for Lois Brown

Memorial service for Juanita Lillard

High school basketball: Heavener at Wilburton

See the calendar for LeFlore County HERE.

Saturday

Funeral service for Elizabeth Hooper

Monday

High school wrestling: Gore at Heavener

Tuesday

High school basketball: Heavener at Talihina.

Thursday

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

