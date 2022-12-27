LeFlore County weather 12-27-2022

Clear skies and slightly warmer Wednesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 47 degrees with a low of 30.

Sunrise is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 5:14 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 27 are a high of 50 and low of 27. Records for the date were a high of 69 in 1993 and a record low of 16 in 1989.

Last year on this date, the high was 70 with a low of 52.

