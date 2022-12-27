LeFlore County calendar 12-27-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Tuesday

County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for David Harold McConnell

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic

Friday

High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simon’s

City of Poteau meetings

