LeFlore County calendar 12-27-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Tuesday
County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for David Harold McConnell
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic
Friday
High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. Simple Simon’s
City of Poteau meetings
If you enjoy reading the whole story without dealing with those irritating paywalls, please support the Ledger/LCJ by subscribing to our daily newsletter or weekly e-edition.