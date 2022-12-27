| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 12-27-2022
The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Tabled from previous meeting: Open and possibly award bid regarding 6-month highway materials.
- Discuss and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus public health funds.
- Adjourn.
