 Skip to content

Commissioners’ agenda 12-27-2022

| |
Courthouse

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. New business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Tabled from previous meeting: Open and possibly award bid regarding 6-month highway materials.
  14. Discuss and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus public health funds.
  15. Adjourn.

    If you enjoy reading the whole story without dealing with those irritating paywalls, please support the Ledger/LCJ by subscribing to our daily newsletter or weekly e-edition.

     

Posted in News, Top Stories

Leave a Comment