LeFlore County weather 12-26-2022

Mostly cloudy skies during the day Monday in LeFlore County with skies clearing overnight.

The high will be 43 degrees with a low of 17.

Sunrise is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 5:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 26 are a high of 50 and low of 27. Records for the date were a high of 71 in 1988 and a record low of 14 in 1989.

Last year on this date, the high was 73 with a low of 63.

