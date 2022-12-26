Bible verse of the day 12-26-2022 By Craig Hall | December 26, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday: And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. –2 Corinthians 9:8 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-24-2022 December 24, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-23-2022 December 23, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-22-2022 December 22, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-21-2022 December 21, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-20-2022 December 20, 2022 | No Comments »