Poteau Community Christmas Dinner slated

POTEAU – The 2022 Poteau Community Christmas Dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center Cafeteria.

The meals will be to-go meals only. Patrons can either stop by and get meals or call ahead for either pick-up or delivery by calling Suzette Powers at (918) 649-4163.

There is no charge for the meals. Donations can be made to either Poteau TrueValue Hardware or the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.

