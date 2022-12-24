Pocola boys to play in Mustang tournament

Like the Pocola girls, Pocola’s boys are also playing in a holiday tournament over the holidays.

The Indians open play in the Bank 7 Mustang Holiday Classic which runs from Dec. 28-30.

Pocola opens with the hosts Mustang 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winners while play the Tulsa Washington and Midwest City 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The championship game is 8:30 p.m.

Other teams on the top half of the bracket are Carl Albert, Southmoore, Owasso and Putnam City North.

