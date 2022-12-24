Obituary for David McConnell

POTEAU – Funeral service for David Harold McConnell, 65 of Poteau is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cameron with Brother Daylon Duncan and Reverend Tommy Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born Jan. 21, 1957 in Kansas City, Kansas to Modena Flora (Hodge) McConnell and Harold Luther McConnell and passed away Dec. 21, 2022 in Pocola.

Survivors include his father, Reverend Harold McConnell; a daughter, Misty McConnell; granddaughter, Olivia Dixion; and sisters and brother Connie Watling, Bill McConnell, Diania Starnes and Jamie DeWitt.

He was preceded in death by his mother Modena McConnell; and a son Jacob McConnell.

Viewing is Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Cameron.

