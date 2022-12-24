LeFlore County weather 12-24-2022

Temperatures will still be cold Saturday, but are slowly warming up. Some clouds in the morning, should clear away to clear skies later in the day.

The high will be 30 degrees with a low of 11.

Sunrise is 7:24 a.m. Sunset is 5:12 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 24 are a high of 50 and low of 28. Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1996 and a record low of -6 in 1989.

Last year on this date, the high was 78 with a low of 62.

