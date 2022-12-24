LeFlore County calendar 12-24-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Saturday
Faithbridge special Christmas service
Poteau Community Christian dinner
Lights on the island at Wister Lake
If you enjoy reading the whole story without dealing with those irritating paywalls, please support the Ledger by subscribing to our daily newsletter or weekly e-edition.
Sunday
Merry Christmas
Tuesday
County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for David Harold McConnell
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic
Friday
High school basketball: Pocola girls in TOC; Pocola boys in Bank 7 Holiday Classic