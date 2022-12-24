Bible verse of the day 12-24-2022 By Craig Hall | December 24, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Saturday: She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins. –Matthew 1:21 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-23-2022 December 23, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-22-2022 December 22, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-21-2022 December 21, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-20-2022 December 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-19-2022 December 19, 2022 | No Comments »