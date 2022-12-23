Obituary for Lesley Harrison

SPIRO – Funeral service for Lesley DeeAnn Harrison, 37 of Spiro is 1 p.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Reverend Howard Jeffery officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Sept. 11, 1985 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Gracie Rose Harrison and Tommy Gene Harrison and passed away Dec. 18, 2022 in Spiro.

Survivors include her mother, Gracie Harrison; andbrothers, Tommy Levi Harrison and wife Crystal, and Clayton Harrison and wife Treasure;

She was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Gene Harrison.

Wake is 6 p.m. Thursday.