LeFlore County weather 12-23-2022

The cold blast will hang around one more day in LeFlore County after bringing high winds and weather advisories Friday.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect through noon Friday.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds mixed together Friday with clear skies during the overnight hours.

The high will be 19 degrees with a low of 11.

