Bible verse of the day 12-23-2022 By Craig Hall | December 23, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Friday: But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. –Isaiah 40:31 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-22-2022 December 22, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-21-2022 December 21, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-20-2022 December 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-19-2022 December 19, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-18-2022 December 18, 2022 | No Comments »