Winter weather headed our way

The National Weather Service out of Tulsa has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and a wind chill advisory from 4 a.m., also Thursday, through noon Friday.

Very cold winds are expected Thursday with wind chills 10-20 below zero by Friday morning behind an Arctic cold front. On the winter weather advisory, a light glaze of ice will initially be possible due to a brief period of freezing rain which could flash freeze roads, making travel dangerous.

A dusting of snow is possible. Winds gusting up to 40 mph can be expected.

Everybody is urged to use caution if traveling is necessary. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves. While traveling, use caution as roads can freeze quickly as temperatures plummet.

