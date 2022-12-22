LeFlore County weather 12-22-2022

Cloudy skies early Thursday becoming windy with snow showers this morning.

The expected snow and cold temperatures has caused the National Weather Service to issue advisories even before the storm arrives.

There is a 60 percent chance of snow with accumulations less than an inch expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph with the temperatures dropping all day.

Thursday’s high will be 36 degrees with a low of 4 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:23 a.m. Sunset is 5:11 p.m.

Wednesday’s high was 49 with a low of 30.

Average temperatures for Dec. 22 are a high of 51 and low of 28. Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1996 and a record low of -3 in 1989.

Last year on this date, the high was 57 with a low of 29.

