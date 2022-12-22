Bible verse of the day 12-22-2022 By Craig Hall | December 22, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Thursday: The word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. –John 1:14 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-21-2022 December 21, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-20-2022 December 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-19-2022 December 19, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-18-2022 December 18, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-17-2022 December 17, 2022 | No Comments »