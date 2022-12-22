Area fishing report 12-21-2022

The area fishing report for this week.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: December 20. Elevation is normal, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, spotted, bass, bluegill, and green sunfish fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, river channel, sandbar, spillway, and tailwater. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait, and small lures around channels, river channel, rocks, and tailwater. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around river channel, rocks, and tailwater. Report submitted by Kyle Troxell, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: December 16. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: December 16. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, channels, docks, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, and stinkbait around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, small lures, and spoons below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: December 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: December 16. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Channel and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, and worms below the dam, brush structure, creek channels, and shorelines. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, docks, main lake, rocks, and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, and topwater lures below the dam, channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: December 16. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal, water temperature 51°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on spoons around points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: December 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 45°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, coves, points, and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: December 16. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits and lipless baits around coves and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around creek channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: December 18. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and jigs around docks, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around coves, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: December 16. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 48°F and murky. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

Sponsor our outdoor stories for only $100 per month. If interested, email craig@heavenerledger.com