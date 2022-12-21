Obituary for Evelyn Reed

POCOLA — Evelyn Vanesa Reed, 61, of Pocola was born March 15, 1961 in Poteau to Rudolph and Helen (Poor) Coleman and passed away Dec. 19, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tracy Loyd officiating. Interment will follow in Summerfield Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Evelyn was a 1979 graduate of LeFlore High School and retired from Baldor Electric. She was a homemaker. She loved her family and friends and was greatly loved by them. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Reed, of the home; one daughter, Krystal Harper, of Chicago; one son, Brandon Richie, of Poteau; two brothers Robert Coleman of Summerfield and Ricky Coleman of Bokoshe; two grandchildren Duncan Richie and Tristan Richie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Helen Coleman.

Pallbearers are family members.

Viewing is from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

