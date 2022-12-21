Obituary for Bruce Blaylock

POTEAU – Funeral service for Bruce Blaylock, 65, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born March 13, 1957 in Tulsa to Nellie (Mendenhall) Blaylock and William Blaylock Sr. and passed away Dec. 19, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

See the whole story on Wednesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 per year, never miss a story and get the best coverage in LeFlore County daily. If you aren’t sure, try it for free for seven days.