LeFlore County weather 12-21-2022

Cloudy skies early Wednesday before skies start clearing away prior to a brutal cold front arriving early Thursday, which is already causing the National Weather Service to issue advisories for Thursday morning.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday with wind chills 10-15 below zero by Friday morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

