LeFlore County calendar 12-21-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

See the whole story on Wednesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 per year, never miss a story and get the best coverage in LeFlore County daily. If you aren’t sure, try it for free for seven days.