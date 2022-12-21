Heavener woman injured in auto accident

A personal injury collision involving a Heavener woman occurred approximately 4:53 a.m. Monday on State Highway 31, 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe in LeFlore County.

Jacqueline E. Lopez, 48, of Heavener was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue when the accident happened. The action is still under investigation.

See the whole story on Wednesday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 per year, never miss a story and get the best coverage in LeFlore County daily. If you aren’t sure, try it for free for seven days.