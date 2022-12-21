Bible verse of the day 12-21-2022 By Craig Hall | December 21, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Wednesday: In your anger, do not sin: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry. Ephesians 4:26 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-20-2022 December 20, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-19-2022 December 19, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-18-2022 December 18, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-17-2022 December 17, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-16-2022 December 16, 2022 | No Comments »