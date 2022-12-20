Suspect in ICAC investigation pleads guilty

The suspect in an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation is sentenced to prison.

Stephen Newman (12/5/1986) was arrested in November 2020 on one charge of Procuring Obscene Material which is a felony. Two years later, on November 22, 2022, Newman appeared in LeFlore County District Court and entered a plea of guilty.

