Obituary for Dennisa Hurst

SPIRO – Funeral service for Dennisa Ann Hurst, 69 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God in Spiro with Reverend Scott Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

She was born Aug. 30, 1953 in Sapulpa to Mary Helen “Otema” (Hickman) and Dennis Smelser and passed away Dec. 17, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

