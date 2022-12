Funeral service for Claire Louise (Johnston) Fischer is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Manor Funeral Home.

She passed away Dec. 3, 2022 in her home in Heavener and was born June 14, 1976, in Liverpool, England, U.K.

