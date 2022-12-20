FNB donates to Cameron archery

Chris Ward and Danny Bosco with First National Bank of Heavener – Poteau Branch present a check to members of the Cameron Archery team. FNB has been one of the program’s corporate sponsors for two years. The Yellowjackets’ annual archery tournament will be held on January 6-7 at the Reynolds Center in Poteau. Over 700 archers will be competing. Pictured (l-r) Bosco, Payton Wilde, Avery Crase, Hank Austin, Leighton Dyer, James Gaylor, Mylie Ibison, Kassadee Francis, Diane Lehman, and Ward.