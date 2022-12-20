County officials to get pay boost

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Elected officers will be getting a boost in pay after LeFlore County commissioners voted Monday to set a new base pay rate for 2023.

The new base rate will be $4,609.38 per month. Officers’ pay rates had not changed since the 1990s.

