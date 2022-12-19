LeFlore County weather 12-19-2022

Cloudy with occasional light rain, with possible snow mixed in, mainly in the morning Monday in LeFlore County with cloudy skies later on.

The high will be 44 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 5:09 p.m.

