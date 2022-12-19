| logout
LeFlore County weather 12-19-2022
Cloudy with occasional light rain, with possible snow mixed in, mainly in the morning Monday in LeFlore County with cloudy skies later on.
The high will be 44 degrees with a low of 32 degrees.
Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 5:09 p.m.
See the whole story and the future forecast on Monday’s newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 per year and get the best coverage in LeFlore County daily. If you aren’t sure, try it for free for seven days.