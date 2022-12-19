Ledger blog 12-19-2022

By CRAIG HALL

craig@heavenerledger.com

The last few months have been quite hectic, just in case you were not aware. Since we stopped printing, we are still trying to keep our readers informed and entertained.

We are doing that with our website heavenerledger.com, which you are currently, reading, along with our weekly e-edition and our best product, our daily newsletter at heavenerledger.substack.com. Our daily newsletter has all of our stories, pictures and videos. It is truly like a daily newsletter with county and local news updated daily and submitted every morning to your email inbox.

You will not find this anywhere else.

We ask you to please check out today’s newsletter and share it with anybody you think might be interested. This is a slow week since it is Christmas, but we will continue to pass on all our information.

The newsletter features all our stories, columns, and other information such as our blast from the past and did you know features, exclusively on the newsletter.

The biggest problem has been separating the stories on the website and newsletter. So, we are moving more content over to the newsletter. You can subscribe for only $5 per month or $50 a year, and also get our weekly e-edition, which we continue to publish. If you are not sure about subscribing, you can check it out for free for seven days to help make up your mind.

In case you were not aware, I have taken a full-time job, so I am not available for phone calls. In case you need anything, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text me at (918) 649-4712.

One thing we have done is stop charging for obituaries. It was only $20, but now we post the obituary or death notice vital information on our newsletter.

This has been a year of change. I have been in recovery mood for the last couple of weeks. My balance has not been all that great since my stroke, but I still decided to climb up in a chair to open a vent. Bad idea. I could not open the vent, then lost my balance while trying to climb down and landed on basically my rear. Trish the wife typically says I am a pain in the rear, this time I had a pain in my rear.

It hurt, but fortunately I do not believe any bones are located in your behind cheek. It started swelling instantly and by the next day, I had the worst bruise ever. Eventually, the bruise spread from the middle of my backside and went all the way down to about my knee and even showed up on the side of my leg and my ankle looked like it was sprained.

I did some research and figured out it was a hip pointer, or the bruises were similar. All this was likely made worse by the blood thinner medicine I take. The bruise is gone for the most point, although my rear is still sore and reminds me frequently not to test my balance again.

I was proud to see the large crowd show up at the Heavener Christmas parade Saturday night. Yes, it was a little cool but night Christmas parades are so much better than the day ones with all the lights blaring away. After the parade, Santa was available in the old wing of the Library and the Lions Club handed out bags of goodies once again.

We could be making the dreaded Fort Smith trip today so please pray for us. I typically avoid Fort Smith from Thanksgiving until after the first of the year, but a trip is a necessity.

Thanks again for your support and have a splendid week and great Christmas.