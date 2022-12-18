 Skip to content

LeFlore County scoreboard 12-17-2022

LeFlore County sports scores for Saturday.

Basketball

Boys

Heavener 45, Savanna 36

Talihina 49, Howe 46

Pocola 63, Atoka 56 (OT)

Buffalo Valley 51, Spiro 49

Girls

Pocola 43, Howe 39

To add a score or information, text (918) 649-4712.

