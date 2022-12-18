LeFlore County scoreboard 12-17-2022 By Craig Hall | December 18, 2022 | 0 LeFlore County sports scores for Saturday. Basketball Boys Heavener 45, Savanna 36 Talihina 49, Howe 46 Pocola 63, Atoka 56 (OT) Buffalo Valley 51, Spiro 49 Girls Pocola 43, Howe 39 To add a score or information, text (918) 649-4712. Posted in Sports, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts JH LCT brackets released December 17, 2022 | No Comments » Poteau teams fall at home to Stilwell December 17, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County scoreboard 12-16-2022 December 17, 2022 | No Comments » JH Wolves win two firsts at Bixby December 17, 2022 | No Comments » Lawson signs to run at CASC December 16, 2022 | No Comments »