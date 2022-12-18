LeFlore County calendar 12-18-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Sunday

Master’s Voice season to sing tour 10 a.m. Heavener First Baptist Church

Lights on the island at Wister Lake

See the county calendar for the next week and get a better reading experience with our advertising-free daily newsletter. Subscriptions are only $5 per month or $50 per year and includes our weekly e-edition.