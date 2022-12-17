| logout
LeFlore County calendar 12-17-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Saturday
Funeral service for Mary Gerardette Krein
Celebration of life for Majid Mac Afzali
Heavener Christmas parade
High school basketball: Howe, Pocola, Talihina at CNIT; Heavener boys at Freedom Ford Festival at Savanna.
Lights on the island at Wister Lake.
