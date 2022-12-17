JH Wolves win two firsts at Bixby

COWETA – Heavener’s junior high wrestlers competed at Coweta Friday in a tough tournament.

The Wolves finished just outside of the top 10, competing against 4A, 5A and 6A schools. Heavener took eight wrestlers and placed three of them.

Jerami Casteel and Gracie Springfield both pinned their ways to first place in their class. Casteel was 4-0 with four pins and Springfield was 3-0 with three pins, improving to 9-0 this season with nine pins. Alex Armstrong was 3-1 with three pins before losing to a Bixby wrestler in the finals.

Logan Hetherington was 3-2 and came up just short of placing. Briar Adams, Jonah Scroggins, Wesley Johnson and Lucas Corbin all wrestler tough, according to Coach Jack Armstrong, but came up short of placing.