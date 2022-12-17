Heavener Christmas Parade is Saturday

The annual Heavener Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Heavener Lions Club, is Saturday in downtown Heavener.

Line-up begins at the high school at 5:30 p.m. Judging is 5:30 p.m. with the parade scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

First and second-place awards will be given out for floats, autos, ATVs and horses.

There is no specific theme. Everything should be Christmas-oriented and everybody is asked not to have a Santa on their float.