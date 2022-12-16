| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 12-15-2022
The LeFlore County sports scores from Thursday.
Basketball
Boys
Okay 63, Arkoma 40
Hugo 58, Howe 41
Moyers 62, LeFlore 57
Rattan 51, Pocola 40
Spiro 59, Wilburton 57
Roland 60, Talihina 33
Wister 65, Whitesboro 37
Girls
Okay 54, Arkoma 14
Howe 51, Rattan 33
Pocola 59, Atoka 38
Red Oak 43, Spiro 41
Roland 46, Talihina 22
Whitesboro 61, Wister 37
