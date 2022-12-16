LeFlore County sports scoreboard 12-15-2022

The LeFlore County sports scores from Thursday.

Basketball

Boys

Okay 63, Arkoma 40

Hugo 58, Howe 41

Moyers 62, LeFlore 57

Rattan 51, Pocola 40

Spiro 59, Wilburton 57

Roland 60, Talihina 33

Wister 65, Whitesboro 37

Girls

Okay 54, Arkoma 14

Howe 51, Rattan 33

Pocola 59, Atoka 38

Red Oak 43, Spiro 41

Roland 46, Talihina 22

Whitesboro 61, Wister 37

