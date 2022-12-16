LeFlore County calendar 12-16-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Friday

Memorial service for Brenda Gay Newby

Memorial service for Shelia Elaine McDuffie

Funeral service for Benton James Eugene Elmore

High school basketball: Heavener at Freedom Ford Tournament at Savanna; McCurtain at Cameron; Pocola, Talihina at CNIT; Stilwell at Poteau

Lights on the island at Wister Lake.

See the calendar of events for the next week on Friday’s daily newsletter. Subscribe for $5 per month or $50 per year and also receive our weekly e-edition.