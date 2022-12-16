HUA purchases needed equipment

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council took care of the city’s business Thursday evening.

Present for the HUA meeting were Mayor Max Roberts, council members Melinda Ballantine, Joey Clubb, Jim Roll and Marvin Meredith. HUA members present were Billy Adrean, Jim Carr and Jason Tiffee.

The HUA approved buying a Genie 5519 telehandler in a lease-to-purchase through Toyota Finance for a total cost of $80,296 with monthly payments of $2,512 for 36 months. US Water has been borrowing equipment for this, but sometimes it is not available and is needed daily. There was talk about repairing the current equipment, but the cost put off the HUA members since it was close to the cost of buying a new one.

