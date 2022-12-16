Bible verse of the day 12-16-2022 By Craig Hall | December 16, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Friday: My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. –James 1:19 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 12-14-2022 December 14, 2022 | 1 Comment » Bible verse of the day 12-13-2022 December 13, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-12-2022 December 12, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-11-2022 December 11, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-10-2022 December 10, 2022 | No Comments »