Obituary for Katrina McCaslin

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Funeral service for Katrina Kay McCaslin, 64 of Fort Smith, Arkansas is 2 p.m. Monday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Sept. 5, 1958 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Jackie (Coffman) Parsons and Jerry Parsons and passed away Dec. 13, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

