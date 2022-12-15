Local fishing report 12-14-2022

This week’s local fishing report.

Wister: December 9. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

See the area fishing report on Friday’s daily newsletter.