HUA, Council agenda 12-15-2022

The Heavener Utility Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall, 103 East Avenue B in Heavener.

HUA AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to choose between small or large telehandler for the industrial waste water treatment plant. The smaller is Genie 5519, total cost of $80,296.00 lease through Toyota Financial. The larger is Skyjack SJ843TH, total cost of $130,000.00 lease through Toyota Financial.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Water superintendent’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report

Adjourn

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Resolution # 2022-009 concerning the OMAG escrowed refund amount of $ 18,782.40 to be applied to the next OMAG workers compensation policy premium.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Letter of Engagement from David Hedges, CPA for the FY 2021.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve paying Signworx invoice of $5,297.50 for the graphics wrap for the school resource officers new vehicle. The funds shall come from the juvenile bank account.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve invoice for Constantino Rodriguez, in the amount of $5,460.00 for the remodel of the Runestone park residence bathroom.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department head report

Treasure’s report

City manager’s report

Trustees’/chairman’s report