HUA, Council agenda 12-15-2022
The Heavener Utility Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at Heavener’s City Hall, 103 East Avenue B in Heavener.
HUA AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to choose between small or large telehandler for the industrial waste water treatment plant. The smaller is Genie 5519, total cost of $80,296.00 lease through Toyota Financial. The larger is Skyjack SJ843TH, total cost of $130,000.00 lease through Toyota Financial.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Resolution # 2022-009 concerning the OMAG escrowed refund amount of $ 18,782.40 to be applied to the next OMAG workers compensation policy premium.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Letter of Engagement from David Hedges, CPA for the FY 2021.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve paying Signworx invoice of $5,297.50 for the graphics wrap for the school resource officers new vehicle. The funds shall come from the juvenile bank account.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve invoice for Constantino Rodriguez, in the amount of $5,460.00 for the remodel of the Runestone park residence bathroom.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department head report
- Treasure’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn