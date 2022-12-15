Heavener wrestlers compete at Broken Bow

The Heavener wrestling teams traveled to Broken Bow Tuesday for a dual.

The JH Wolves wrestled tough but got manhandled by the Broken Bow wrestlers, 50-24. Heavener Coach Jack Armstrong said the Wolves are starting a lot of seventh graders and they faced several ninth graders.

“We wrestled hard but couldn’t pull out the wins needed to win the dual,” he said.

Jerami Casteel was the lone win for the JH team with a pin at heavyweight.

The high school Wolves lost a close dual 30-24, with Jaxon Armstrong (picturered) and Travis Kincaid both picking up pins.

Alex Armstrong also picked up a win in an exhibition match with another junior high wrestler after losing a tough one to the varsity 165 lb wrestler.

Right now Jaxon Armstrong is leading the team with a 3-0 record with three pins.

Gracie Springfield is the top junior high wrestler with a record of 6-0 with 6 pins.

This weekend, Heavener wraps up the first semester with a trip to Coweta.