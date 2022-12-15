Bible verse of the day 12-15-2022 By Craig Hall | December 15, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Thursday: Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. –Philippians 4:6 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School menu 12-15-2022 December 15, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 12-14-2022 December 14, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 12-14-2022 December 14, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 12-14-2022 December 14, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 12-14-2022 December 14, 2022 | 1 Comment »