Obituary for Mary Krein

POCOLA – Funeral service for Mary Gerardette Krein, 65, of Pocola is 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart of Mary in Barling, Arkansas with Father Matt Garrison officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Barling, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She was born March 10, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas to Celestine Theresia (Baker) Sharum and John Francis Sharum and passed away Dec. 12, 2022 in Pocola.

